Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for GUJ vs JAI in PKL 2022

The 100th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Monday will see the Gujarat Giants face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Bengaluru. Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a loss against their previous encounters and will look to get back to winning ways.

The Giants are currently placed ninth with 43 points from 16 games. They have registered six wins and seven losses while their remaining three games ended in draws.

As for the Pink Panthers, they, on the other hand, are placed seventh with 46 points from 16 encounters. They have seven wins and losses each with a couple of draws to their name.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Predicted Lineups

Gujarat Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ajay, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Girish Maruti, Ankit

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda (VC), Pardeep Kumar, Arjun Deshwal (C), Ajay Kumar.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Match details

The match will be played on February 07, 2021, Monday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.