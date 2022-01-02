Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for GUJ vs HAR in PKL 2021-22

Match number 28 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 season will pit the Gujarat Giants up against the Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru tonight.

Haryana Steelers have not performed as per their expectations pre-season and are currently languishing in 10th place on the points tally. In their previous encounter, the team from Haryana were beaten by Bengaluru Bulls by a big margin of 28-42. With games coming thick and fast, Haryana will have to start picking up wins or else they could be out of the title contention soon.

Gujarat Giants meanwhile are on track, though currently, they are in seventh place, a win today could see them move up to the third place. Gujarat would like to keep the momentum going as the race for playoffs is starting to come alive.

GUJ vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers match today.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Narwal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers: My Dream11 Team

Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti, Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Jaideep, Rohit Gulia.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers: Match details

The match will be played on January 2, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.