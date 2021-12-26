Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for GUJ vs DEL in PKL 2021-22

The 13th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Gujarat Giants lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in Bengaluru. The Gujarat Giants are placed fourth with six points - having won and lost a game each, while Dabang Delhi KC is atop the table with wins from both games they played so far.

Talking about Gujarat Giants, they had won their season opener against the Jaipur Pink Panthers but succumbed to a defeat against the Bengal Warriors.

As for Dabang Delhi KC, they, on the other hand, won their season opener against Puneri Paltan and followed it with a victory against U Mumba.

Dream11 Prediction - Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC

GUJ vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC match today.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC: Predicted Lineups

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pradeep Kumar, Rathan K/Mahender Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Joginder Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC: My Dream11 Team

Girish Maruti Ernak (VC), Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Naveen Kumar (C), Ashu Malik

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC: Match details

The match will be played on December 26, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.