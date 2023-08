Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for GUJ vs BEN today in PKL 2019

GUJ vs BEN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today 's match, Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Fortune Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Kabaddi Tips, Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League

Dream11 Prediction - Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengal Warriors

GUJ vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengal Warriors match today.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengal Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sumit, Ankit, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, and GB More

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, and Viraj Vishnu Landge

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengal Warriors: My Dream11 Team

Siddharth Desai, K Prapanjan, Amit Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Abozar Mighani.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Bengal Warriors: Match details

The match will be played on August 14, 2019, Wednesday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Arena by Transstadia, Ahmadabad.