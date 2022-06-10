Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Guess who caught the 'Pathala Pathala' dance fever? It's Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has put out a video of him shaking a leg to the popular 'Pathala Pathala' song.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Guess who caught the 'Pathala Pathala' dance fever? It's Washington Sundar
Image: Instagram

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj's Vikram, featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, is not just getting cash registers to ring at the box office but also getting celebrities to dance. Yes, Indian cricketer Washington Sundar has now put out a video of him shaking a leg to the popular Pathala Pathala song from the action blockbuster Vikram.

Sundar, who posted a video clip of his dance on Instagram, with the statement, "Dance Adanumnu Sonniyame ( You wanted to see me dance, is it?)", is seen imitating Kamal Haasan's dance steps from the peppy number from the blockbuster.

Needless to say, the cricketer's dance clip was loved by scores of Insta users.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Washington Sundar (@washisundar555)

 

Among those who seemed impressed with Sundar's dancing skills was fellow cricketer Murugan Ashwin, who replied to the dance clip with a fire smilie.

READ | Can't ask selectors to drop KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and prefer me, says Ishan Kishan

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.