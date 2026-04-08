GT vs DC, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill urged to bat aggressively like Yashasvi Jaiswal amid clash with Delhi Capitals

Shubman Gill aims to prove his T20 credentials in IPL 2026 after missing India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Shubman Gill enters the ongoing IPL season with a point to prove after being left out of India’s T20 World Cup squad at the final stage. India opted for an ultra-aggressive batting lineup, leaving Gill on the sidelines. Questions over his strike rate in T20Is have long influenced his position in the batting order, and now all eyes are on him to reaffirm his credentials in the IPL.

Strong Start Despite Setback

Gill began the season positively, scoring 39 runs against Punjab Kings at a strike rate of 144.44. However, a minor injury forced him to miss the team’s second game. He is now eager to return and make a strong impact, with the next challenge against Delhi Capitals set for Wednesday night. Fans and analysts alike are expecting him to showcase the T20 pedigree that has made him a consistent performer in India’s domestic and international circuits.

Simon Doull Urges Aggressive Approach

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull believes that Gill has the freedom to play without pressure this IPL since he is no longer part of India’s T20I setup. Doull suggests that Gill should embrace a more attacking style at the top of the order, much like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has impressed this season with his fearless batting.

'Shubman should set the tone and be aggressive as the leader. He can do what Jaiswal is doing easily this year,' Doull told Cricbuzz. According to him, the skipper’s ability to bat freely, without worrying about his international place, could help Gujarat Titans post bigger totals consistently.

Time to ‘Get Out of His Own Way’

Doull emphasised that Gill needs to stop holding himself back and focus on expressing his natural game. By adopting a more aggressive mindset, he can lift the team and give them the momentum needed to chase or set competitive scores. 'Shubman just has to get out of his own way and express yourself. That’s when they’ll get 200 to 220 scores,' Doull added.

Gill’s journey this IPL is not just about runs; it is about reclaiming his confidence and demonstrating that he can dominate at the T20 level, regardless of his standing in the national team. With a chance to lead Gujarat Titans from the front, Gill’s performance could define both his season and the team’s fortunes in IPL 2026