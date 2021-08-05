Great Britain vs India women's hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live streaming, when and where to watch

The Indian women's hockey team had created history after they had entered the semi-finals of the big tournament. While they lost against Argentina, they will now play for the bronze in their maiden Olympic podium clash at Oi Hockey Stadium.

The time the women had made their first Olympic appearance was at the 1980 Games in Moscow. The second Olympic appearance was at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Here are the details of the game:

When will Great Britain vs India women's hockey bronze medal match start?

Great Britain vs India women's hockey bronze medal match will begin at 7:00 AM IST on Friday, August 6.

Where will Germany vs India men's hockey bronze medal match be played?

Great Britain vs India women's hockey bronze medal match will be played at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.

Which TV channels will broadcast Great Britain vs India women's hockey bronze medal match?

Great Britain vs India women's hockey bronze medal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Great Britain vs India women's hockey bronze medal match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of Great Britain vs India women's hockey bronze medal match on the SonyLIV website and SonyLIV app in India.