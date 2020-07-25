Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand suffers 4th straight loss in Legends Of Chess Tournament

Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand has suffered his fourth straight loss at the ongoing Legends of Chess tournament.

Anand faced his loss against Netherland's Anish Giri during their latest encounter.

The Indian Chess legend and Giri played out four draws before the latter secured a win in the Armageddon game (a tie-break) late on Friday night.

However, Viswanathan able to pick up his first point of the tournament but still remains at the bottom of the table.

In the first game, the 50-year-old settled for a 82-move draw while the second one was also a 49-move affair.

The third and fourth games also ended in a drawn, setting the stage for the Armageddon.

Giri, however, bagged his victory and secured two points by grabbing the decider.

Anand will next face Peter Leko from Hungary in the next round.

This is also Anand's first appearance on the Magnus Carlsen Chess tour.

(With IANS inputs)