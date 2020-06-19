Granada vs Villarreal, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Villarreal will travel to face surprise package, Granada.

The Yellow Submarine have won their last two matches in the league to rise into the seventh spot, while Granada occupies ninth, just two points behind their opponents.

When and where to watch Granada vs Villarreal

Where and when is the Granada vs Villarreal, La Liga match being played?

The Granada vs Villarreal, La Liga match will be played on June 19, 2020, at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

What time does the Granada vs Villarreal, La Liga match begin?

The Granada vs Villarreal, La Liga match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Granada vs Villarreal, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Granada vs Villarreal, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Granada vs Villarreal, La Liga live streaming?

The Granada vs Villarreal, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.

Granada vs Villarreal: Predicted Starting XIs

Granada: Silva; Foulquier, Sanchez, Vallejo, Neva; Eteki, Herrera; Machis, Vito, Puertas; Fernandez

Villarreal: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Quintilla, Moreno; Cazorla, Iborra, Trigueros; Moreno, Bacca, Chukwueze