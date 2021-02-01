Budget 2021: Government allocates Rs 2596.14 crore to Sports Ministry

Headlines

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

5 dream international vacations that are surprisingly affordable

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Weather update: Heavy rains to lash in many states; check latest IMD forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

5 dream international vacations that are surprisingly affordable

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

List of all captains in ODI World Cup 2023

Top 10 Bollywood movies with highest footfalls

6 lifestyle habits to try for strong immunity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

HomeSports

Sports

Budget 2021: Government allocates Rs 2596.14 crore to Sports Ministry

In the FY 2020-2021, Rs. 1800.15 crore were allocated to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2021, 08:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The government has allocated Rs 2596.14 crore to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for the FY 2021-22, a reduction of Rs 230.78 crore when compared to the amount earmarked initially for the previous year. In the FY 2020-2021, Rs. 1800.15 crore were allocated to the Ministry.

For Khelo India-National Programme for Development of Sports, Rs. 737.71 crore have been allocated in the Budget 2021. Under this, Rs. 657.71 crore have been allocated for 'Khelo India' while Rs. 50 crore and Rs. 30 crore have been allocated for 'Enhancement of Sports Facility at J&K' and 'Commonwealth Games' respectively. Also, the government has allocated Rs. 660.41 crore to the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Commenting on the budget, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted: "The Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister @nsitharaman Ji has proven that under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, the massive pandemic crisis has been effectively converted into a huge opportunity. #NewIndia is becoming a completely #AatmaNirbharBharat."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, earlier in the day, presented the first-ever digital Union budget. She announced higher capital expenditure for the FY 2021-22 and focused on providing a major boost to healthcare and infrastructure building.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman mentioned that this year's budget focused on six pillars- Health and Wellbeing, Physical and Financial Capital, and Infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance.

The Minister stated that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021 and that this moment in history, when the political, economic, and strategic relations in the post-COVID world are changing, is the dawn of a new era - one in which India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ISKCON issues Rs 100-Crore defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for 'biggest cheat', ‘selling cow’ statement

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma sets new record for most sixes in a single country, becomes fastest to 550 sixes

Meet IAS officer who topped CLAT, cracks UPSC in second attempt with AIR...

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's hilarious act to tease Marnus Labuschagne goes viral - Watch

Parineeti Chopra glows in pink, exudes joy in first pic from haldi ceremony with Raghav Chadha

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE