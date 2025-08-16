Landslides hit Mumbai's Jankalyan Society in Vikhroli amid heavy rains, 2 dead, here's what we know so far
‘Koi mera ghar todne ki koshish…’: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja breaks down amid extra-marital affair rumours
Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to watch
Happy Janmashtami 2025: Top 10 wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to celebrate lord Krishna's birth
Hillary Clinton says she’d nominate US President for Nobel Peace prize only under one condition; Trump reacts, ‘Start liking her…’
Donald Trump says 'No deal until there's a deal' after Alaska talks with Vladimir Putin: 10 points
Ukrainian President Zelensky releases video statement hours before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin meet in Alaska, says, 'Ukraine is ready to...', WATCH
Kangana Ranaut trashes dating apps, live-in relationships, calls them ‘unwomanly’: 'True gutter of our...'
Video: Massive explosion shakes New York after thick black smoke engulfs Manhattan
Trump-Putin meeting: Russia says 'interested' in ending war, 'I agree with Trump but...'
SPORTS
Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the Premier League 2025-26. The game’s latest season has officially begun, which features defending champions Liverpool playing against Bournemouth in the opening match at the Anfield stadium.
Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the Premier League 2025-26. The game’s latest season has officially begun, which features defending champions Liverpool playing against Bournemouth in the opening match at the Anfield stadium. This season is significant for various reasons, one of which is that the clubs have spent massive amount of money on transfer of players. As of now, a total of £2 billion ($2.7 billion) have been invested. Liverpool has specifically invested a big amount, giving a boost to its new players for the new season.
Liverpool is a strong contender for the Premier League title this season, given their impressive performance last year where they clinched the title with four matches to spare under Arne Slot's leadership. Slot's debut season was remarkable, with Liverpool showcasing exceptional skill and determination.
The English Premier League is the highest level of professional football in England, starring world-class players from around the globe.
Twenty of the most prestigious and competitive football clubs will meet on the pitch. Each team plays a total of 38 fixtures throughout the season, accruing points to determine the top four — who then go on to compete on the world stage in the Champions League.
Fans can watch the Premier League 2025-26 live online through streaming platform JioHotstar and through broadcast on Star Sports Network.
List of today's (August 16) matches
-Aston Villa vs Newcastle United: 17:00 IST, TNT Sports 1
-Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham: 19:30 IST, Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League
-Sunderland vs West Ham United: 19:30 IST
-Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: 19:30 IST
-Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City: 22:00 IST, NBC