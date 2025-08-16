'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Google Doodle celebrates start of Premier League 2025-26, know when and where to watch

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the Premier League 2025-26. The game’s latest season has officially begun, which features defending champions Liverpool playing against Bournemouth in the opening match at the Anfield stadium.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 07:48 AM IST

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the Premier League 2025-26. The game’s latest season has officially begun, which features defending champions Liverpool playing against Bournemouth in the opening match at the Anfield stadium. This season is significant for various reasons, one of which is that the clubs have spent massive amount of money on transfer of players. As of now, a total of £2 billion ($2.7 billion) have been invested. Liverpool has specifically invested a big amount, giving a boost to its new players for the new season.

Liverpool is a strong contender for the Premier League title this season, given their impressive performance last year where they clinched the title with four matches to spare under Arne Slot's leadership. Slot's debut season was remarkable, with Liverpool showcasing exceptional skill and determination.

What is English Premier League?

The English Premier League is the highest level of professional football in England, starring world-class players from around the globe.

Twenty of the most prestigious and competitive football clubs will meet on the pitch. Each team plays a total of 38 fixtures throughout the season, accruing points to determine the top four who then go on to compete on the world stage in the Champions League. 

When and where to watch:

Fans can watch the Premier League 2025-26 live online through streaming platform JioHotstar and through broadcast on Star Sports Network. 

List of today's (August 16) matches

-Aston Villa vs Newcastle United: 17:00 IST, TNT Sports 1

-Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham: 19:30 IST, Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

-Sunderland vs West Ham United: 19:30 IST

-Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: 19:30 IST

-Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City: 22:00 IST, NBC

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
