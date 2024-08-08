'Goodbye wrestling': Day after Olympics disqualification Vinesh Phogat announces retirement

Vinesh Phogat had earlier acknowledged that missing out on the medal was unfortunate but understood that it was all part of the competitive nature of the sport.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced retirement from the sport just a day after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. This decision comes as a result of heartbreak and disappointment after being disqualified before the women's 50kg gold medal match for being 100 grams overweight.



Taking to social media, X, Phogat said, "Wrestling won the match against me, I lost...my courage is all broken, I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will forever be in your debt".

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

"It was hard luck that she missed the medal, but it was part of the game," Phogat said.