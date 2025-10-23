FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Good News for Punjab Kings Fans: Ahead of IPL 2026, THIS star cricketer joins Preity Zinta’s team as..., name is...

Sairaj Bahutule brings in years of experience, having been a veteran of first-class cricket and a highly-regarded cricket coach. Read here to know more about him.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 05:17 PM IST

Good News for Punjab Kings Fans: Ahead of IPL 2026, THIS star cricketer joins Preity Zinta’s team as..., name is...
Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings (PBKS) announced a significant coaching change on Thursday, confirming the appointment of Sairaj Bahutule as the new spin bowling coach for the IPL 2026 season. Bahutule, a former India cricketer with extensive coaching experience, steps in to replace Sunil Joshi, who held the position from 2023 to 2025.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings had a successful run, reaching the IPL 2025 final. This marked the second time in the franchise's history that they competed in the IPL final, though they were ultimately defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Bahutule replaces Sunil Joshi, who served in the role, previously from 2023 to 2025.

Why PBKS picked Sairaj Bahutule as their new spin bowling coach?

Sairaj Bahutule brings in years of experience, having been a veteran of first-class cricket and a highly-regarded cricket coach. He has previously held coaching roles with domestic teams like Kerala, Gujarat, Vidharbha and Bengal, and IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, focusing on developing young talent and optimizing bowling strategies across formats.

What did Punjab Kings CEO said after Bahutule joined the team?

Satish Menon, CEO of Punjab Kings extended a warm welcome to Bahutule and said, "We extend our sincere thanks to Sunil Joshi for his dedicated service and contribution to the Punjab Kings over the years. As we look forward, we are thrilled to welcome Sairaj Bahutule to our coaching staff. Sairaj's deep understanding of the game, particularly his extensive experience in grooming domestic bowlers and managing strategy, will be invaluable to our side. His expertise aligns perfectly with our vision of building a strong and cohesive bowling unit for the season ahead," as quoted from a release by PBKS.

Sairaj Bahutule expresses excitement on joining PBKS 

Sairaj Bahutule also shared his excitement about joining the franchise and stated, "I'm really excited to join Punjab Kings as a spin bowling coach for the upcoming IPL season. This is a team that plays a different brand of cricket, and I can see the potential is massive. They have a bunch of talented players, and I'm looking forward to working with them to refine their skills and help them reach new heights."

The appointment is a significant step in the direction of strengthening the core unit with strategic expertise ahead of the player auction and the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Sairaj Bahutule will be joining the PBKS support staff, which already includes head coach Ricky Ponting, assistant coach Brad Haddin, fast bowling coach James Hope, and Trevor Gonsalves. His immediate responsibilities will involve providing input on the franchise’s retained players, with a tentative deadline of November 15. Following this, he will contribute to the strategic planning for the IPL 2026 auction, scheduled to take place in mid-December of this year.

