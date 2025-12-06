Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Meet Pranit More, stand-up comic, mocked Salman Khan for his court cases, was attacked by fans of...
IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Govt takes action, imposes limitations on air ticket prices, orders airlines to...
IND vs SA: KL Rahul finally breaks Toss curse, Temba Bavuma's reaction steals the show | WATCH
Good News for PBKS fans: Preity Zinta's team leaves Nita Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR behind ahead of IPL mini auction, becomes most...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 contestants are..., guests joining Salman Khan are actors...
Who is Rahul Bhatia? Man who owns IndiGo, know about his educational qualification, net worth and more
Good news for commuters: First Vande Bharat sleeper train set for operations, trials to be held on THIS date; Here’s what we know so far
JEE Advanced 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at jeeadv.ac.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here
IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Hundreds of flights cancelled across THESE major Indian cities, passengers face long queues at airports
SPORTS
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) has achieved a significant global milestone by ranking 4th in Google's list of the Top 5 Most Searched Sports Teams worldwide in 2025, becoming the highest-ranked IPL team on the list, as per a press release of PBKS.
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) has achieved a significant global milestone by ranking 4th in Google's list of the Top 5 Most Searched Sports Teams worldwide in 2025, becoming the highest-ranked IPL team on the list, as per a press release of PBKS.
This achievement underscores the team's massive national and international fan base, strong digital engagement, and growing relevance on the global sports stage. The ranking also reflects the deep connection fans share with the team's players, performances, and overall brand.
Commenting on this achievement, Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer, Punjab Kings, said, "This means a lot to us because it reflects what we've tried to build this entire year -- a team and a brand people genuinely feel connected to. Our focus is always to win on the field, but what makes this journey special is that fans relate to the stories we tell, the culture we celebrate, and the identity Punjab Kings stands for."
He further added, "Being ranked among the most-searched teams globally is humbling. It tells us that people aren't just watching us; they're invested, curious, and emotionally tied to the team. We take that responsibility seriously and will continue creating moments, stories, and experiences that bring fans even closer to us -- on and off the field"
1. Paris Saint-Germain FC
2. S.L. Benfica
3. Toronto Blue Jays
4. Punjab Kings
5. Delhi Capitals
While the primary parameter for Google to determine the top-searches list remains the total number of searches for the term in a specific period, consistency is also an important factor, with one major spike not making much difference to the rankings. At the same time, geographical spread is also taken into account, ensuring that the term searched across regions/countries ranks higher than the one that is popular in just one place.