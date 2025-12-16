Good News for Messi fans: Argentina football icon makes BIG promise as he concludes GOAT tour, announces his return to India: 'Hopefully one day...'

Lionel Messi dazzled fans at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, promising to return after a memorable India Tour.

Lionel Messi's India tour, which faced initial setbacks, ended on a high note, with the football icon promising to return after creating lasting memories for fans during a brief 30-minute appearance on Monday.

The Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium hosted a football spectacle, as fans gathered to witness Messi's extraordinary skills, which often seem beyond human capability.

The event reached its peak when Messi spoke to the large audience, which included notable figures such as Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ICC chairman Jay Shah, and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

Messi promises to return to India

“Well, I just want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India. In fact, it was a truly beautiful experience for us to be able to share it," Messi told the crowd.

Speaking in Spanish, a language not widely spoken in the city but still evoking a deep connection among the fans, Messi added, “And although it was short and intense, it was wonderful to receive all this love that I knew existed, but receiving it directly was amazing. It was a crazy experience, everything they did for us these days.

“So, we carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much."

Dressed in a pink jersey and black trousers, Messi charmed the audience, kicking footballs into the crowd and taking selfies with excited delegates and fans.

Messi's India tour

The experience was enjoyable for both Messi and the fans. The former Barcelona star, accompanied by Suarez and De Paul, appeared happy as he embraced the atmosphere. This contrasted with his earlier, less positive experience in Kolkata, as he interacted with young fans in New Delhi. Besides Kolkata and Delhi, Messi's tour included visits to Hyderabad and Mumbai.