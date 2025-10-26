Good News for KKR Fans: Ahead of IPL 2026, THIS star cricketer joins Shah Rukh Khan's teams as..., name is...

His close working relationship with stars like Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, and several younger Indian talents has earned him widespread respect in coaching circles. Read here to know more about him.

Ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Abhishek Nayar has been appointed as the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The former Mumbai all-rounder, who has been closely associated with the franchise for several years, will now take charge of the team’s overall coaching responsibilities. Nayar replaces long-serving coaches who previously guided KKR through multiple IPL campaigns, marking a new chapter in the team’s coaching structure.

KKR appoints Abhishek Nayar as head coach

Abhishek Nayar’s association with KKR is not new. Over the years, he has played multiple roles within the team, from assistant coach to head of the KKR Academy, and has been instrumental in shaping several players’ careers. His close working relationship with stars like Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, and several younger Indian talents has earned him widespread respect in coaching circles.

Why KKR picked Abhishek Nayar as head coach?

Known for his analytical approach and calm leadership style, Nayar has often been credited for his behind-the-scenes contributions to KKR’s player development and team cohesion. His elevation to the head coach position is seen as a reward for his long-term commitment and proven track record within the franchise setup.

A former Mumbai stalwart in India’s domestic circuit, Abhishek Nayar was a consistent all-round performer in the Ranji Trophy and played three ODIs for India in 2009. Post-retirement, he transitioned into coaching and mentoring, quickly becoming one of India’s most respected modern cricket minds.

Beyond his role with KKR, Nayar has collaborated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA), guiding numerous international players like Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, and aiding in their career comebacks. His ascent to the head coaching position at KKR underscores the increasing prominence of Indian coaches in the IPL.

Abhishek Nayar's selection signifies a pivotal moment for the Kolkata Knight Riders as they gear up for the forthcoming IPL season. His internal promotion mirrors KKR’s confidence in sustained and locally-sourced leadership, a strategy that could bring both consistency and fresh ideas to the three-time IPL champions.