Kavya Maran's team, Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), is busy preparing for the next season of SA20, which is expected to kick off later this year or early 2026. With a rich history of success, SEC has won the SA20 title twice and finished as runners-up last year, narrowly losing to Nita Ambani's MI Cape Town.

Kavya Maran buys player from Nita Ambani's MI

In a bid to bolster their squad, Kavya Maran has acquired the services of Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar from Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians. Ghazanfar, who was set to play for MI in the IPL 2025 season before suffering an injury, has an impressive record in T20 cricket, claiming 34 wickets in just 21 matches at an average of 13.64. He currently plays for MI Emirates in the ILT20 league in the UAE.

Sun Group's presence in T20 leagues

Kavya Maran's Sun Group has a significant presence in multiple T20 leagues, including SA20, The Hundred, and the IPL. With SEC's preparations underway, fans can expect an exciting season ahead.

Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) star opener Abhishek Sharma was in the spotlight, appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' alongside Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant. Abhishek's witty remark about his makeup going viral on social media, showcasing his fun-loving personality.

Abhishek Sharma has been a force to reckon with in T20 cricket, consistently delivering impressive performances. In the IPL 2025, he amassed 439 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 193.99, with a highest score of 141 runs off 55 deliveries against the Punjab Kings. SRH retained him for a whopping INR 14 crore ahead of the mega auction, a testament to his value to the team.

SRH's IPL 2025 campaign

Despite Abhishek's heroics, SRH failed to reach the playoffs in the IPL 2025 season, finishing in 6th place on the points table with 13 points. The team ended the season on a high note, winning three consecutive matches, but it wasn't enough to secure a playoff spot. SRH were runners-up in the IPL 2024 season, and fans will be eager to see them bounce back stronger in the next edition.

With Kavya Maran's teams making waves in the cricket world, fans can expect an exciting ride ahead. Will SEC reclaim the SA20 title, and can SRH bounce back to the playoffs? Only time will tell.