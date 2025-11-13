Good News for Team India ahead of South Africa series! Hardik Pandya set to make comeback on THIS date; Here's what we know so far

'Ch***ya ke tarah...': Sunny Deol BURSTS out in anger, abuses media for putting out 'insenstive' ill Dharmendra's video, says 'sharam nahi aati' | Viral video
Hardik Pandya is set to make his return to cricket after recovering from a quadriceps injury. He will play for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then rejoin Team India for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against South Africa. Pandya aims to be fully fit for the T20 World Cup 2026.
India's star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, is gearing up for his long-awaited return to competitive cricket after a serious injury kept him sidelined for several months. Following a quadriceps tear during the Asia Cup 2025, Pandya missed both the final against Pakistan and India’s subsequent white-ball tour to Australia. However, in a promising update for both Pandya and Team India, the 30-year-old is now in the final stages of recovery and is set to make his comeback much earlier than expected.
According to a report by The Times of India, Pandya will mark his return to the field with Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s premier domestic T20 tournament. The all-rounder is expected to feature in the first two matches of the tournament, with his team set to face Bengal on November 26, followed by a match against Puducherry on November 28.
Pandya's return to the domestic circuit is a crucial step in his journey back to full fitness and form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, where India will be aiming to defend their crown.
The report confirms that Pandya is currently in the final stages of his recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he has been undergoing rehabilitation. If everything goes according to plan, Pandya will be ready for the opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Should there be any delay, the star all-rounder will definitely be available for Baroda's second match of the tournament, providing a much-needed boost for both his state team and India.
Once Pandya completes his recovery, there will be no rest for the all-rounder. He will immediately head to Hyderabad, where Baroda will play the remainder of their games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025.
Hardik Pandya’s last competitive appearance came during the Asia Cup 2025, in which he did not have the best of tournaments. He managed just 48 runs and took 4 wickets in five matches, a performance that didn’t meet the high standards expected of him. However, with his fitness now nearly restored, the 30-year-old is eager to return to form and contribute significantly to India’s ambitions for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, India will be hoping that Pandya can regain his full fitness and contribute with both bat and ball, providing a much-needed all-round option for the team and the team management.