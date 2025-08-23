Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more
SPORTS
India will witness one of the biggest sporting events that will see the G.O.A.T of football, Lionel Messi, playing in India for the first time. Argentina, Messi’s team, will play a FIFA friendly match in Kerala, India, against an unnamed opponent, Argentine Football Association (AFA) said in a confirmation on August 23, Saturday. The game is scheduled for November 10 and18, 2025 and the venue will likely be Kochi. AFA announced the news on their official X platform.
“The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined),” the statement read.
In 2023, Messi was crowned with the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the eighth time in his decorated career on, an award that serves as a reminder of his brilliance as he reaches the final moments of his career. With this award, Messi became the first player from Major League Soccer (MLS) to win the prestigious award. He represents the club Inter Miami. He previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021. The young boy from Santa Fe who made his first appearance in 2004 has enjoyed a career that can be deemed nothing short of a fairytale.