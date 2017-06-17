Headlines

Sports

Sports

Golf-Willett withdraws from U.S. Open with back injury

Last year's U. S. Masters champion Danny Willett withdrew from the U. S. Open with a sore back on Friday as the Englishman's injury woes continued.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2017, 02:04 AM IST

Last year's U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett withdrew from the U.S. Open with a sore back on Friday as the Englishman's injury woes continued.

Willett, who pulled out before the start of his second round, was heading towards the Erin Hills exit anyway after slumping to an opening round nine-over 81.

"Well another disappointing week comes to an end.. working hard to get back but the body and swing not allowing it.. sorry guys.. WD," Willett said on Twitter.

It was the second consecutive U.S. event the Briton has withdrawn from having pulled out of last month's Players Championship in the second round.

Back problems also contributed to an early exit at the Masters when Willett became the first defending champion since Canadian Mike Weir in 2004 to miss the cut.

 

