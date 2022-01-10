Golden letter box for gold-medalist: Indian Post Office honours Neeraj Chopra

India’s Olympic superstar Neeraj Chopra was one of the most covered persons of 2021. After making history by winning India’s first ever Olympics gold medal in a track and field event, Chopra became an overnight sensation.

Indians celebrated the Haryana born athlete’s triumph in a variety of ways. His 87.58 metre javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 brought him several riches including brand endorsements, advertisements and cash rewards.

Wonderful gesture by @IndiaPostOffice to honour India's Olympic gold medalist #NeerajChopra



India Post has installed a golden letterbox in #Haryana in his hometown for spearheading India's historic campaign in the 2020 edition of the Tokyo Olympics. pic.twitter.com/RT9foeby3m January 9, 2022

Now, the Indian Post Office has decided to bestow another remarkable honour on Neeraj Chopra. To make his gold win resonate for years in his hometown, the Post Office has installed a customised golden letterbox in Panipat’s Khandra.

Painted gold, the commemorative letter box has a note inscribed - “In honour of Javelin Throw Gold Medal Winner Tokyo Olympics 2020 Shri Neeraj Chopra." Image of the honour is being widely shared with messages of admiration by Twitter users.