Golden Boot Race: Messi on top, Mbappe, Haaland and Kane keep title fight alive

With the end of the Round of 16 stage, the Golden Boot race is heating up as Lionel Messi leads the FIFA World Cup 2026 scoring charts ahead of the quarter-finals.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi is once again at the top in the Golden Boot race after he scored his 8th goal in his side's Round of 16 clash against Egypt. The RO16 match between Egypt and the defending champions is being touted as one of the best games of the tournament so far, where Argentina was trailing behind until the last leg of the match. It was the 79th minute when Argentina scored their first goal and reduced the 2-0 deficit, and four minutes later, Messi also found the back of the net, extending his goal-scoring run to nine successive matches.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi is once again at the top in the Golden Boot race after he scored his 8th goal in his side's Round of 16 clash against Egypt. With this goal, he surpassed France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland, who are still tied at 7 goals in the tournament. The RO16 match between Egypt and the defending champions is being touted as one of the best games of the tournament so far, where Argentina was trailing behind until the last leg of the match. It was the 79th minute when Argentina scored their first goal and reduced the 2-0 deficit. Four minutes later, Messi also found the back of the net, extending his goal-scoring run to nine successive matches and levelling the score.

During the extra time, Enzo Fernandez's goal helped the defending champions take the lead for the first time in the game. Despite many attempts, Egypt failed to level the score again, and it was all over for them as their World Cup campaign came to an end.

The second game of the day was between Switzerland and Colombia, where the European nation secured a victory through a penalty shootout and will now face Argentina in the quarter-finals on Sunday, July 12. The match will be played at the Kansas City Stadium and will kick off at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mbappe, Haaland and Kane remain in contention

Though Messi is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot, players like Mbappe, Haaland and England captain Harry Kane are not far behind him. It will be a matter of one game when anyone can take the lead for the prestigious award. Let us take a look at the current top scorers as the tournament progresses towards the quarter-finals.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 8 goals

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 7 goals

Erling Haaland (Norway) - 7 goals

Harry Kane (England) - 6 goals

Ousmane Dembele (England) - 5 goals

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/