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Golden Boot Race: Can Lionel Messi beat Kylian Mbappe to finish as the top scorer?

FIFA World Cup 2026's Golden Boot race has become even more exciting after Kylian Mbappe's latest heroics against England. But can Lionel Messi catch the France captain in the final? Let's find out.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 02:31 PM IST

Golden Boot Race: Can Lionel Messi beat Kylian Mbappe to finish as the top scorer?
Kylian Mbappe is leading the Golden Boot race with 10 goals. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
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The race for the coveted Golden Boot went to a whole new exciting level after France captain Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the bronze medal Playoffs against England on Saturday (local time). Now, Mbappe is currently leading the charts with 10 goals after he scored a brace against England, but it went in vain as the Three Lions won the bronze medal Playoffs 6-4 at the Miami Stadium. Not only this, but Mbappe also now leads the list of highest goals in FIFA World Cup history with 22 goals in 22 matches, moving ahead of Messi, who scored 21 goals in 33 World Cup games.

Players with most goals in FIFA World Cup 2026 (Golden Boot Race)

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 10 goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 8 goals

Jude Bellingham (England) - 7 goals

Erling Haaland (Norway) - 7 goals

Ousmane Dembele (France) - 6 goals

Harry Kane (England) - 6 goals

Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) - 5 goals

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) - 4 goals

Julian Quinones (Mexico) - 4 goals

Vinicius Junior (Brazil) - 4 goals

Whats App Image 2026 07 16 at 8 51 33 AM

Deets about England vs France Bronze Medal Playoff

The 103rd match of the FIFA World Cup was dominated by England in the first half, storming to a brilliant 4-0 lead, leaving the 2018 champions stunned. Bukayo Saka stole the spotlight wth two goals in quick succession in the first half.

However, France made a remarkable comeback in the second half with three goals, including two from the skipper. However, Saka extended the lead again by 2 just before the stoppage time, also scoring his third of the game.

Dembele scored in the 90+6th minute to keep France's hopes alive, but Bellingham sealed victory for the Three Lions with a stoppage-time goal in the 90+8th minute.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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