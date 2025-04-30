Chahal delivered an impressive performance, finishing with figures of 4/32 in his three overs, as CSK was dismissed for 190 runs in 19.2 overs.

RJ Mahvash wasted no time in expressing her appreciation for Yuzvendra Chahal after the Punjab Kings spinner achieved his second hat-trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, this time against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

During the 19th over, Chahal dismissed MS Dhoni with a catch at the boundary on the second ball, followed by taking down Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, and Noor Ahmed in the final three balls of the over to complete his remarkable feat. This was the second time Chahal has taken four wickets in an over, with the previous instance occurring against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022.

Following Chahal's hat-trick, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram stories to share a post that read, "God mode on kya??? @yuzi_chahal23 strength of a warrior sir."

RJ Mahvash's Instagram story for Yuzi Chahal. pic.twitter.com/rzO5456iEB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2025

Chahal delivered an impressive performance, finishing with figures of 4/32 in his three overs, as CSK was dismissed for 190 runs in 19.2 overs.

The relationship between Mahvash and Chahal sparked interest in December 2024, when the RJ shared a festive photo featuring Chahal during a Christmas celebration. Speculation grew when the pair was seen together at the Champions Trophy final in Dubai, with images and videos from the stadium circulating on social media.

Despite the ongoing speculation, neither Chahal nor Mahvash has publicly confirmed or denied the rumors. However, their frequent public appearances and playful interactions online continue to pique the interest of fans.

Also read| IPL 2025: Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claims first hat-trick of the season vs CSK