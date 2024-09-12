Twitter
‘75 per cent of disengagement issue is…’ : EAM Jaishankar gives big update on India-China ties amid Ladakh row

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....

Sports

'God made him different…': Check what this young pace sensation said about star Indian cricketer, not Virat Kohli, Rohit

With a strong performance in the Duleep Trophy, where he took nine wickets in a match, he is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming Test series

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

'God made him different…': Check what this young pace sensation said about star Indian cricketer, not Virat Kohli, Rohit
The new Indian cricket sensation, Akash Deep has recently referred to Bumrah as ‘God’s creation’ which goes to show the kind of respect and credit that Akash has for Bumrah’s talent and style of bowling. Akash who got his first Test cap against England in February has been included in the Indian team for the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai in place of injured Mohammed Shami.

During an interview, Akash admitted that it is difficult to imitate Bumrah’s bowling style, saying, “It is difficult to emulate him. ” He said that every bowler has his own style and action that makes him unique. However, he said that he cannot learn everything from Bumrah because of the special kind of bowler that he is, though he takes ideas from other bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking about his first game under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, Akash appreciated Rohit for making everyone comfortable in the dressing room and not putting pressure on him as it is the international level game. “It is a matter of luck for any cricketer to play under him,” he said while explaining about Rohit Sharma’s efficient leadership.

The young Indian cricketer Akash has a clear vision set for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, and that is to play to his strengths and not imitate others. “In Test cricket, one has to bowl well, bowl in good areas and make sure that you do not allow the other side to score too many runs,” he added, noting the need to apply pressure on the opponents.

Akash Deep’s excellent performance in Duleep Trophy where he took nine wickets in a match makes him ready to perform in the test series as Indian cricket has immense talent. They are set to face a new and improved Bangladesh team after they defeated Pakistan recently.

