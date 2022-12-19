'GOAT debate settled': Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022 on penalties

Lionel Messi crowned as 'Greatest of all time' by Twitterati

Lionel Messi has settled the 'GOAT' debate, the 35-year-old finally got his hands on the trophy that had eluded him all of his life, but in the final match of his Argentina career, Messi put in a remarkable performance to clinch the one trophy he has always craved in his career.

Often regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi had won it all in his career, but the World Cup, however, on December 18, Sunday, everything changed.

Messi's Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 4-2 on penalties, 3-3 after extra time, and Twitterati couldn't keep calm. With a certain Cristiano Ronaldo contesting with Messi for the 'GOAT' tag, Messi's World Cup win over France all but sealed the 'GOAT' debate once and for all, as fans crowned Lionel Messi the 'best player of all time.'

READ| Argentina vs France highlights: Messi's side win 4-2 on penalties to win FIFA World Cup 2022

Check how fans reacted to Messi winning the World Cup

Yes, I agree that settles the debate once and for all… @Cristiano is the pic.twitter.com/LRomQ5ol5T — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 18, 2022

The GREATEST of all time Leo Messi

SIIIIIIUUUUUUU pic.twitter.com/HMgu6Kl085 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) December 18, 2022

The greatest World Cup we'll ever get to see ends in Qatar. Congratulations to Lionel Messi and Argentina #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/8yclGidqL5 December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi cements himself as the GOAT for eternity. pic.twitter.com/TEF0VhJgFE — Danny (@DannyAaronsFUT) December 18, 2022

WHAT A MATCH!!! The best World Cup game I have ever seen. The GOAT Messi Messi Messi. #ArgentinaVsFrance #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bHJf0LRJEJ — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 18, 2022

LIONEL MESSI HAS COMPLETED FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/IvDeNtckee — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball award for Best Player of the Tournament

It was a dramatic final between Argentina and France, Messi scored twice, and Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick to take home the golden boot, but France fell agonisingly short in the final, losing 4-2 on penalties.

The only trophy missing in Messi's cabinet was the World Cup, and once he won it, it was arguably one of the all-time sporting moments in the history of the sport, ever.