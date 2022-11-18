Globe Soccer Awards: Karim Benzema voted best 'Player of the Year', Mohamed Salah wins Fans' Player of the Year

Karim Benzema’s image emblazoned on the facades of Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Real Madrid won the Best Club, Best Coach, and Best Player awards at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Thursday, completing a clean sweep.

Real Madrid won the Spanish League and the Champions League after defeating Liverpool in the final under coach Carlo Ancelotti. Real won the domestic title for the second time in three years. They were so precise in their campaign that they won the championship with four rounds to spare.

Ancelotti received the award for guiding Real Madrid to the Champions League and La Liga double. Real Madrid's Karim Benzema won the Best Player of the Year Award, beating out Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who were all nominated for the award.

Three people competed fiercely for the prestigious prize. But it was Benzema who came out on top for his exploits with Real Madrid. In the 2021/22 season, Benzema scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 games across all competitions.

Benzema has been the driving force in Real Madrid's pursuit of championships after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. He nearly single-handedly led them to the Champions League final and the Spanish League championship.

Benzema, who was frequently overshadowed by his former teammate Ronaldo, has emerged as the most vital piece in Real's success juggernaut.

Benzema has 86 goals in the continental championship, placing him fourth after Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (127) and Robert Lewandowski (91). He also received the Ballon D'Or for his role to Real's victory.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, who has consistently ranked among the top scorers in the world, led Liverpool to the Champions League final. The Premier League powers were defeated by Real Madrid in the final, narrowly missing out on the trophy.

Alex Puttela of Barcelona women’s team bagged the award for the Best Female Player of the Year. The other contenders in the category were Linda Caicedo and Beth Mead. Aston Villa manager Unia Emery was given the Coach Career Award.

Serbian footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, known for his bicycle kicks, received the Career Award. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool was named Fan's Player of the Year.

