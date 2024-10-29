During Australia's tour of India for one of the most intense Test series in history, Glenn Maxwell made a jibe at Virat Kohli, which heightened tensions between the two teams.

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell have developed a friendship over time, but their relationship was once quite strained. In his newly released book, 'The Showman,' Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, disclosed that Kohli played a crucial role in advocating for his inclusion in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team following a controversial period with Punjab Kings. Maxwell expressed gratitude to the former RCB captain for his support. However, prior to their partnership as teammates, an incident occurred four years earlier that led Kohli to block Maxwell on Instagram.

Ahead of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured Glenn Maxwell's services for an impressive INR 14.25 crore, enhancing the franchise's reputation as one of the most formidable batting line-ups in the league. With Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Maxwell forming a powerful middle order, RCB appeared nearly unbeatable on paper. Maxwell scored over 500 runs that season, contributing significantly to RCB's journey to the Playoffs, where they finished third. However, before their partnership flourished, Kohli had been upset with certain behavior from Maxwell during the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In a podcast with LiSTNR Sport, Maxwell said, "When I knew that I was going to RCB, Virat was the first guy to message me and welcome me to the team. When I turned up for the pre-IPL training camp, we obviously got chatting and spent a fair bit of time training together as you do. So I go to his social. media, follow him. Didn't even think about it before that. Never really crossed my mind. I was like 'I can’t find him."

He further added, "I'm sure he's on social media somewhere so I didn't think anything of it. Not really that maybe he wasn't savvy with Instagram. Didn't really understand why he wasn't coming up and then someone mentioned that he might have blocked you. That is the only way you’re not able to find him. I was like surely not."

On the opening day of the third Test in Ranchi, Virat Kohli sustained a shoulder injury while fielding. However, two days later, when Australia was batting, Glenn Maxwell made light of Kohli's injury by mimicking him as he held his right shoulder. Kohli ultimately missed the final Test match in Dharamsala due to the injury, and considering the competitive nature of the four-Test series, it was likely that Kohli was not pleased with Maxwell's actions.

Over time, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell have softened their relationship, which is understandable given their shared experiences. The two cricketing superstars from India and Australia have developed a bond in various ways, reflecting their growth and maturity.

"Then I went and asked him 'Have you blocked me on Instagram?' And he was like, 'Yeah probably. It was when you mocked me during that Test match. I think I got the sh*** and decided to block you. I was like 'yeah, that's fair enough'. So yeah, he ended up unblocking me, and we became great friends after that," added Maxwell.

