Glenn Maxwell receives special gift from Virat Kohli after Australia secures sixth World Cup title

The ICC World Cup 2023 has successfully finished with Australia securing their sixth ODI World Cup title after beating India by six wickets in the final. With this remarkable win, Australia has become the first non-hosting nation since 2007 to lift the World Cup trophy. The last time to do this was also Australia led by Ricky Ponting when they beat Sri Lanka in the 2007 final in Barbados.

While India, the team that was riding unbeaten throughout the campaign, have now lost their second World Cup final against the Aussies. Back in 2003, India had already faced defeat against Australia in the World Cup final.

Virat Kohli, the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 765 runs, gifted his jersey to his IPL teammate and Australia’s all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. They both also met and hugged each other after the match.

Although Kohli scored his fifth consecutive 50 plus score in the campaign, India still couldn't reach the 300-run mark and was bowled out at 240 runs.

In contrast, Australia, chasing the target of 241 runs, saved their best innings for the last. After the Pat Cummins-led side lost their first three crucial wickets of David Warner (7 runs), Mitchell Marsh (15 runs) and Steve Smith (4 runs), Travis Head came as a saviour with his scintillating century of 137 runs and led Australia to World Cup glory.

Head also won the ‘Player of the Match’ award in the final. Interestingly, he also received the prestigious award in the semi-final for scoring 62 runs and taking 2/21 against South Africa.

After scoring three hundreds, including the record breaking century of most ODI tons, Kohli was awarded the ‘Player of the Tournament’ of ICC World Cup 2023.