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Giant Lionel Messi statue taken down in West Bengal amid safety fears | WATCH

A towering 70-foot statue of Lionel Messi in West Bengal has been taken down after residents expressed concerns over its safety. Check out the viral video.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 11:53 PM IST

Giant Lionel Messi statue taken down in West Bengal amid safety fears | WATCH
Lionel Messi's 70-foot-tall statue removed from Kolkata's Lake Town area. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)
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Lionel Messi's 70-foot-tall statue, which was installed along Kolkata's Lake Town area, was removed from the site after residents raised concerns over its stability, saying that it swayed in strong winds. Notably, it was built last year in December ahead of Messi's 'GOAT Tour' to India. For those unversed, Messi visited India last year and took four stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai. The statue features Messi holding the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.

Why Messi's statue was removed?

Reportedly, there were complaints from local residents to the Public Works Department (PWD) as the statue used to look unstable during strong winds. After an inspection was conducted, it was established that the structural integrity was compromised, and it was decided that it would be taken down. It was built over a span of 27 days.

Sharadwat Mukherjee, an MLA in West Bengal, ESPN, ''The statue of the Argentine football legend was found to be unsafe. We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind.''

Controversy when Messi visited Kolkata

 

Messi was scheduled to visit Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium and his fans in thousands bought expensive tickets to see their favourite star. However, the event at the venue lasted merely 20 minutes as Messi was immediately swarmed by an entourage of politicians and their families, which blocked them from public view.

 

After fans felt cheated, they ripped off chairs and threw bottles into the ground, causing chaos. Later, Satadru Dutta, who was the tour organiser, was detained by police in connection with the mismanagement.

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