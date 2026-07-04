Giant-killers almost! How a 500,000-population Cabo Verde made Lionel Messi’s Argentina sweat for 120 minutes

Cabo Verde's remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 journey captured global attention as the tiny island nation of just 500,000 people pushed Lionel Messi's Argentina to the brink in a thrilling 120-minute Round of 32 contest before bowing out with pride.

Cabo Verde proved to everyone that in football, size doesn’t matter much. At their first-ever World Cup, they stood toe-to-toe with heavyweights like Spain, Uruguay, and Argentina. They didn’t lose a game in the group stage—drawing both Spain and Uruguay, and then finishing ahead of Uruguay, a team that’s won the tournament twice, to make the knockouts. When they met the defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32, hardly anyone expected them to last the distance. But they hung on, pushed the game to extra time, and took Argentina all the way to the wire. For a country with just over half a million people, competing at their first World Cup, that’s the stuff legends are made of.

Nobody was really talking about Cabo Verde when FIFA expanded the World Cup to 48 teams. Outside of Africa, their squad was almost anonymous. That changed fast. Their campaign started with a 0-0 draw against Spain, and people sat up. But it was their fearless, tenacious battle against Argentina that really introduced them to the world. Even though they eventually lost, Cabo Verde won over fans everywhere. They played with courage, belief, and real quality, and nobody can say they looked out of place. Their match with Argentina was one of the most gripping of the tournament. And then there’s Vozinha—their goalkeeper, who went into the World Cup as a virtual unknown and left as a cult hero. His Instagram erupted to nearly 20 million followers—proof of just how much attention he and his teammates earned on football’s biggest stage.

This wasn’t luck or overnight magic. Cabo Verde’s rise came from years of work by their football federation, focused on building a stronger squad, not only from players at home but also from the diaspora. That decision changed everything. Out of the 26-man squad in 2026, 14 were born outside the country, many in places like Rotterdam. Mixing local talent with players developed in Europe gave them more experience, depth, and a real sense of balance. It set the foundation for everything we just saw.

Another huge reason behind their success is the steady hand of head coach Bubista. The federation stuck with him since January 2020—no constant reshuffling, no panic. Under Bubista, Cabo Verde turned into one of Africa’s strongest defensive sides. Just last year at the Africa Cup of Nations, they beat Ghana, held Egypt to a draw, and got to the quarter-finals. That alone proved they could compete with the best in Africa.

Before the match against Argentina, Vozinha said, “It’s a dream for any footballer to play against Argentina and Lionel Messi.” Then he went out and played like it. He made eight saves that day—some of them truly world class—and kept Messi off the scoresheet for most of the night. Sure, the Argentine captain beat him with a stunning finish in the first half. But Vozinha never dropped his head, not for a second. Considering this is a guy who worked as a bus driver and electrician just to keep his football dreams alive, his performance against Argentina is something nobody will forget.

Right from the start, Cabo Verde rattled Argentina. They denied the world champions any rhythm, matched them for strength, and squeezed any space the forwards tried to find. Messi’s brilliance opened the scoring, but Cabo Verde never looked like they’d back down. They fought for every ball, and though they had trouble keeping possession in the first half, you could see them settling in after the break. Suddenly, it was anyone’s game.

All their effort paid off in the 59th minute when Deroy Duarte fired a shot through Lisandro Martínez’s legs and past a screened Emiliano Martínez in goal. Argentina tried everything to avoid extra time, but Vozinha and his defenders threw their bodies at the ball and forced the champions to keep fighting.

Then, just after extra time started, Messi whipped in another dangerous corner, and Lisandro Martínez smashed the ball into the net. You’d think that would end Cabo Verde’s challenge. Think again. Sidny Lopes Cabral stepped up with a moment of pure magic just before the extra-time interval, curling the ball into the top corner and sending his teammates—and, honestly, neutral fans everywhere—into celebration mode.

Argentina finally broke through with some luck; another Messi corner, a Romero header, and a cruel deflection off Diney for an own goal. Even then, Cabo Verde didn’t quit. They kept coming, kept believing, and forced Argentina to dig deep right up until the last whistle.

When it was over, the Cape Verde players couldn’t hold back their tears. Losing after extra time hurt—anyone could see that. But give it a few days, and the pride will outweigh the pain. Against the best, they never wavered, they fought for everything, and they showed what can happen when a team genuinely believes in itself. They left the tournament with the respect and admiration of the football world. Their run will be talked about long after people forget the final score.

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