Ghana players sing and dance as they enter stadium in Doha to take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, video goes viral

Portugal will face Ghana at Ras Abu Aboud Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Portugal is one of the best teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and they will seek to start their campaign in explosive fashion. They boast one of the best rosters in recent years, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Joao Felix in midfield, as well as starman Cristiano Ronaldo. Ghana, on the other hand, cannot be disregarded, as they have top players such as Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, and Thomas Partey.

As they game was set to kick off, the Ghana team sing their way in and they dance their way in. All their staff get involved so watch out for the dances.

Watch the viral video:

Ghana in high spirits as they arrive for Portugal clash.



KICK-OFF in 30 minutes on TSN!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/FdKnqQ3sZS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 24, 2022

Around 2,400 Ghanaian fans are anticipated to attend this match, bringing noise, color, and some major dancing routines to the World Cup party.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the team hotel in Doha to welcome the four-time African champions to Qatar.

Despite being ranked 61 in the world by FIFA, Ghana's Black Stars have a reputation for springing surprises and consistently turning in good performances at FIFA age-grade championships.

They will be anxious to replicate their youthful success at this World Cup and advance to the quarter-finals, or perhaps beyond, as they did in 2010.

