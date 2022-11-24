Search icon
Ghana players sing and dance as they enter stadium in Doha to take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, video goes viral

Portugal vs Ghana match will kick-off at Stadium 974.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Portugal will face Ghana at Ras Abu Aboud Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Portugal is one of the best teams in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and they will seek to start their campaign in explosive fashion. They boast one of the best rosters in recent years, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Joao Felix in midfield, as well as starman Cristiano Ronaldo. Ghana, on the other hand, cannot be disregarded, as they have top players such as Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, and Thomas Partey.

As they game was set to kick off, the Ghana team sing their way in and they dance their way in. All their staff get involved so watch out for the dances.

Watch the viral video:

Around 2,400 Ghanaian fans are anticipated to attend this match, bringing noise, color, and some major dancing routines to the World Cup party.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the team hotel in Doha to welcome the four-time African champions to Qatar.

Despite being ranked 61 in the world by FIFA, Ghana's Black Stars have a reputation for springing surprises and consistently turning in good performances at FIFA age-grade championships.

They will be anxious to replicate their youthful success at this World Cup and advance to the quarter-finals, or perhaps beyond, as they did in 2010.

