Headlines

Unbeatable deals on Cricket bats exclusively on Amazon

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Buy Protein Shakers Under Rs 1,000

Get top deals on badminton rackets

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Achieved our first breakthrough, say officials as 6-inch wide pipe reaches workers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Studies on Neuroprotective Potential of IGF-1 DES Peptide

Unbeatable deals on Cricket bats exclusively on Amazon

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Top World Cup 2023 viral moments

9 ways of weight loss without exercise

9 glamorous mother-daughter duos of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Watch: Arijit Singh sings unreleased song In Raahon Mein from The Archies during live concert, video goes viral

This superstar got Rs 50 as first pay, now owns private jet, is richer than Tom Cruise, earns...

HomeSports

Sports

Get top deals on badminton rackets

Don't miss a single chance to grab the best deals on badminton rackets that will change your game.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Don't miss a single chance to grab the best deals on badminton rackets that will change your game. They will be giving a professional feel to you. If you are not able to find the best rackets then we have shortlisted a few brands that will blow your mind. In an affordable range and the best quality available exclusively on Amazon. 

TANSO Arashi badminton racquet

* Elevate your game style with TANSO Arashi badminton racket

* Ultra lightweight and increased power

* Giving a maximum value for your money

Buy Now on Amazon

Yonex badminton racquet

* Introducing Yonex badminton racquet that will bring your game into next level

* The weight and grip are made in a way that you cannot lose any match

* With a 39 percent discount on it grab it quickly

Buy Now on Amazon

Li-ning badminton racquet

* Have a look at this Li-ning badminton racquet that comes in 14 different colours

* The racquet frame shape is optimized to enlarge the racquet sweat's spot

* Increasing strength without sacrificing durability

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    This young entrepreneur hosts Bollywood stars and cricketers at his expensive parties, is reportedly dating Nysa Devgan

    Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

    GOMDORI Project Propels E-commerce Evolution with India Expansion and Web3 Integration

    Don new pair of sunglasses, get amazing deals only on Amazon

    'Silence in stadium...': Cummins after Australia beat India to win ODI World Cup 2023

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

    In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

    Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

    Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

    ‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE