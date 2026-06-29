Germany vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Germany face Paraguay in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash as Die Mannschaft begin their knockout campaign. Check out the match preview, head-to-head record, probable lineups, key players, kick-off time, live streaming and broadcast details.

Germany faces Paraguay at Boston Stadium in World Cup Round of 32 showdown early Tuesday morning (June 30, 2:00 AM IST). Germany, chasing their fifth title breezed through Group E—two wins and a single loss put them on top. Paraguay, on the other hand clawed their way into the knockouts. Four points from a win and a draw made them the seventh-best third-place finisher.

This isn’t a rivalry you see often but when they meet there’s drama. Their only previous competitive clash? The 2002 World Cup Round of 16. It was deadlocked until Oliver Neuville grabbed a last-gasp winner in the 88th minute pushing Germany through. They haven't met much since. Their next encounter was an absolutely wild 3-3 friendly in Kaiserslautern in 2013. That’s it—a short history but every meeting’s been a thriller.

Away from the pitch, there’s a weird sort of connection. Hundreds of thousands of Germans have moved to Paraguay over generations creating a pretty rich cultural tie for two countries so far apart. Think of Nueva Germania, a German-speaking settlement founded in 1887. The story isn’t all rosy though—after World War II, Paraguay was accused of sheltering fugitive Nazis, something that’s left a lasting shadow on their relationship.

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As for Tuesday’s game? Two clashing styles are set to collide. Germany, under Julian Nagelsmann play attacking, technical football with youth at the core. They’ve looked electric—Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz make things happen in midfield, slicing through defenses for Kai Havertz and the rest up front. Still, they looked shaky at the back against Ecuador and lost 2-1. Manuel Neuer, legendary but now 40 stays under the bar, needing all his experience. Nico Schlotterbeck’s injury leaves a gap in defense. Antonio Rudiger picks up the load.

Paraguay runs tighter and more disciplined under Gustavo Alfaro. The team took a hammering against the United States but showed grit after—1-0 over Turkiye, then a nil-nil with Australia. Miguel Almiron returns from his one-game suspension. He’ll team with Julio Enciso to drive transitions and try to break Germany on the counter. If Omar Alderete can’t play because of injury, captain Gustavo Gomez has to anchor the back line and keep things organized. And goalkeeper Orlando Gill? He’s been outstanding—two straight clean sheets mean he’ll be full of confidence.

Germany expected lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.

Paraguay expected lineup: Gill; Caceres,, G. Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Cubas, Galarza; D. Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Sanabria.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Germany and Paraguay will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Germany vs Paraguay match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

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