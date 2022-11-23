Germany players protest against FIFA by covering mouths after ban on 'One Love' armband

Germany players protest after being denied freedom of speech by FIFA

The controversies surrounding FIFA World Cup 2022 refuse to die down. Germany became the latest team to join protests against FIFA as the German players were seen covering their mouths, against freedom of speech, after they were told not to wear 'One Love' armbands by the global governing body.

The German players covered their mouths in protest and also wore rainbow stripes on their warm-up kits in a statement of defiance before their opening World Cup group game against Japan on Wednesday.

Germany were one of the seven nations including England and Wales that were banned by FIFA from wearing the 'One Love' armband, which stands for tolerance, diversity and LGBTQ+ rights.

Interestingly, German interior minister Nancy Faeser wore the One love armband as she at beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino to watch the match. The German football association also tweeted a strong message after being warned by FIFA that they would sanction teams who defied the governing body.

More to follow...