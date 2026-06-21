Germany book Round of 32 spot after Deniz Undav shines against Ivory Coast

After Mexico and the US, Germany has become the third country to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

Germany becomes the 3rd team to qualify for the Round of 32. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)

Germany became the third team to qualify for the Round of 32 after co-hosts Mexico and the United States. Deniz Undav's brace helped Germany register a dramatic comeback after the substitute scored in the dying moments of the match against Ivory Coast. This is the first time since their 2014 title-winning campaign that Germany have booked their spot in the knockout stage.

After thrashing Curacao 7-1 in their opening match, the four-time world champions faced a much sterner test against the African side. Undav emerged as the hero of the game for Germany as he scored both goals to guide his team to a second consecutive win in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In the 30th minute, Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie scored the goal of the match soon after the first hydration break. Undav levelled the score in the 64th minute after Kai Havertz's goal was disallowed for a foul.

Undav struck again, scoring during the stoppage time to change the course of the match. With this win, Germany now top Group E with six points and two wins from two matches, confirming their qualification for the next round.

On the other hand, Ivory Coast remain on 3 points after two matches. Germany's Undav also became the first player of his country since Miroslav Klose in 2002 to have scored in each of his first two FIFA World Cup matches.

Upcoming matches of Germany and Ivory Coast

While Ivory Coast still remain in contention for qualification and will look to bounce back in their final group-stage fixture against Curacao, Germany will now aim to finish top of Group E when they face Ecuador.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/