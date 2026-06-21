FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill six, including journalist, Army calls him 'Hamas terrorist'

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill six, including journalist

Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor to break his flop jinx, movie shows good growth, crosses Rs 50 crore in 2 days

Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor to break his flop jinx

Will Keir Starmer resign? Understanding UK's cycle of early PM exits

Will Keir Starmer resign? Understanding UK's cycle of early PM exits

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Germany book Round of 32 spot after Deniz Undav shines against Ivory Coast

After Mexico and the US, Germany has become the third country to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 08:19 AM IST

Germany book Round of 32 spot after Deniz Undav shines against Ivory Coast
Germany becomes the 3rd team to qualify for the Round of 32. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Germany became the third team to qualify for the Round of 32 after co-hosts Mexico and the United States. Deniz Undav's brace helped Germany register a dramatic comeback after the substitute scored in the dying moments of the match against Ivory Coast. This is the first time since their 2014 title-winning campaign that Germany have booked their spot in the knockout stage.

 

After thrashing Curacao 7-1 in their opening match, the four-time world champions faced a much sterner test against the African side. Undav emerged as the hero of the game for Germany as he scored both goals to guide his team to a second consecutive win in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

 

In the 30th minute, Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie scored the goal of the match soon after the first hydration break. Undav levelled the score in the 64th minute after Kai Havertz's goal was disallowed for a foul.

 

Undav struck again, scoring during the stoppage time to change the course of the match. With this win, Germany now top Group E with six points and two wins from two matches, confirming their qualification for the next round.

 

On the other hand, Ivory Coast remain on 3 points after two matches. Germany's Undav also became the first player of his country since Miroslav Klose in 2002 to have scored in each of his first two FIFA World Cup matches.

Whats App Image 2026 06 21 at 7 33 59 AM (1)

 

Upcoming matches of Germany and Ivory Coast

 

While Ivory Coast still remain in contention for qualification and will look to bounce back in their final group-stage fixture against Curacao, Germany will now aim to finish top of Group E when they face Ecuador.

 

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill six, including journalist, Army calls him 'Hamas terrorist'
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill six, including journalist
Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor to break his flop jinx, movie shows good growth, crosses Rs 50 crore in 2 days
Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor to break his flop jinx
Donald Trump says no Strait of Hormuz tolls during Iran ceasefire, warns of strict action if peace talks fail
Donald Trump says no Strait of Hormuz tolls during Iran ceasefire
Germany book Round of 32 spot after Deniz Undav shines against Ivory Coast
Germany book Round of 32 spot after Deniz Undav shines against Ivory Coast
Will Keir Starmer resign? Understanding UK's cycle of early PM exits
Will Keir Starmer resign? Understanding UK's cycle of early PM exits
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement