Germany beat Belgium in penalty shootout to win 3rd Hockey World Cup title

Germany vs Belgium, Hockey World Cup 2023

Germany won the Hockey World Cup for the third time in their history after a thrilling penalty shootout victory against Belgium on Sunday. The German team became three-time champions after winning a shootout 5-4 after falling down by two goals early in the game.

Niklas Wellen, Gonzalo Peillat, and Mats Grambusch scored for the Germans, who fought back from a two-goal deficit to defeat the reigning champions in the summit showdown in Bhubaneshwar.

Belgium got off to the greatest possible start, racing into a 2-0 lead within the first ten minutes. Florent van Aubel scored in the ninth minute to give Belgium the lead, which they extended in the tenth minute with another field goal.

Belgium appeared to be in cruise control when Tanguy Cosyns scored. Germany would put pressure on the eurozone in the second quarter. Despite missing a penalty shot, Germany scored from a penalty corner through Niklas Wellen.

Peillat then rose to the occasion in the 40th minute, tying the game at 2-2 with a penalty corner as the game was evenly matched at the time.

Gramsbusch then gave the Germans the lead in the 48th minute, sending the crowd into raptures as they sought to complete another comeback victory after defeating Australia and England earlier in the competition.

Belgium, shocked by the goal, began pushing pressure into the German circle, and their perseverance paid off in the 58th minute, when Tom Boon scored from a penalty corner to tie the game at 3-3 and force a shootout.

Germany and Belgium both scored on their first tries, but Arthur de Sloover blew Germany's lead. Hannes Muller then scored, and Victor Wegnez missed his opportunity to make it 2-1 in the shootout.

Cosyns scored to tie the game at 2-2 after Marco Miltkau missed his effort. Thies Prinz then made it 3-2 with a shot, and Antoine Kina immediately equalised. Grambusch then blew a vital chance to win it as they reached sudden death with everything on the line.

Wellen and Van Aubel tied the game at 4-4 to add to the suspense. Frinz then converted a fantastic attempt to tie the game at 5-4, and Belgium missed their final shot, allowing Germany to win.

