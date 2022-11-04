Gerard Pique retirement: Why Barcelona star retired mid-season? Inside details of shocking decision

File Photo

The footballing world woke up on Thursday to a shock as highly decorated Barcelona and Spain footballer Gerard Pique announced a shock retirement in the middle of an ongoing season. Pique announced his decision to retire in an emotional video that he shared on social media.

Pique was part of two of the most successful teams in football history, standing tall in defence alongside another legend Carles Puyol as Spain won back to back European championships and the World Cup between 2008 and 2012. In Barcelona, he was part of the home-grown core of players alongside Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and others.

The Barcelona dream team lifted every trophy there was to win with Pique shoring up the defensive line. Pique had arguably been one of the best defenders in the world for a decade in his prime and one of the most respected faces at Barcelona stadium Camp Nou. Pique has also been one half of a globally loved celebrity couple with his partner and world famous pop star Shakira.

Culers, us he de dir una cosa. pic.twitter.com/k3V919pm1T — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 3, 2022

His sudden departure from professional football stumped players as well as the media. It is being reported that there are more than one reasons behind his unexpected decision.

Spanish daily Marca reported that Pique was staring at the possibility of being released by Barcelona due to his high wages hindering salary space for new signings at the club. With age, Pique has fallen down the pecking order and was the fifth-choice centre back at Barcelona. He got unlikely chances to play recently due to injuries to more preferred options. However, Pique put in nervous performances with errors that cost his team. He received heavy criticism after the Barcelona vs Inter Milan match, which is seen as one of the reasons that fuelled his shocking decision to retire in the middle of the season. Marca reported that Pique had informed Barcelona president Joan Laporta personally that he wished to part ways before things got worse.

More reasons behind shock retirement

Gerard Pique’s struggles in personal life are also being seen as a trigger. He and Shakira recently split as a couple over him allegedly cheating on her. His marital life grabbing headlines did not help the footballer. Shakira even took a dig at Pique in her recent music video. Now it is being reported that Shakira is looking to move to the US along with the couple’s kids. Staying at Barcelona would have meant that Pique would be far from his children.

Another reason in the news is that Pique has one eye on his future career as a businessman with his investment in Tennis tournament Davis Cup through his company Kosmos.

Pique hinted at a possible role in club administration, saying in his announcement video that he will be back “sooner or later” at Barcelona. This is in line with rumours that the star defender may look to run for club president at Camp Nou after his playing career ends.

