Genk vs Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Group E team Red Bull Salzburg will be hoping to close the gap to the top two in Champions League when they face struggling Genk.

Genk have claimed a solitary point from their Champions League campaign so far, holding Napoli to a 0-0 draw on home soil.

When and where to watch Genk vs Red Bull Salzburg

Where and when is the Genk vs Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League match being played?

The Genk vs Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League match will be played on November 28, 2019, at Luminus Arena.

What time does the Genk vs Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League match begin?

The Genk vs Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Genk vs Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Genk vs Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Genk vs Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League live streaming?

The Genk vs Red Bull Salzburg, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Genk vs Red Bull Salzburg: Predicted Starting XIs

Genk possible starting lineup: Coucke; Maehle, Cuesta, Dewaest, De Norre; Ito, Berge, Hrosovsky, Bongonda; Hagi; Samatta

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup: Carlos; Kristensen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Mwepu, Junuzovic, Szoboszlai, Minamino; Hwang, Haaland