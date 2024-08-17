Twitter
Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Geeta Phogat's cryptic post goes viral after Vinesh misses uncle Mahavir's name in thank you note

Vinesh expressed her appreciation to all those who played a role in her remarkable journey, such as her coaches, parents, and husband, yet failed to acknowledge Mahavir Phogat.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

Geeta Phogat's cryptic post goes viral after Vinesh misses uncle Mahavir's name in thank you note
Vinesh Phogat (L), Mahavir Phogat and Geeta Phogat
Geeta Phogat's enigmatic post quickly gained traction on social media following her cousin Vinesh Phogat's omission of their uncle, Mahavir Phogat, in her heartfelt thank-you message upon returning to India.

Vinesh expressed her appreciation to all those who played a role in her remarkable journey, such as her coaches, parents, and husband, yet failed to acknowledge Mahavir Phogat. Fans have been speculating that Geeta's post was a direct response to this oversight.

Geeta Phogat's husband, Pawan Kumar, also responded to Vinesh Phogat's post.

In a recent interview with ANI, Mahavir Phogat expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming Vinesh like a gold medalist.

"We were hopeful that the verdict will be in our favour but there is no scope for anything after the verdict given by the CAS. When Vinesh returns on the 17th, we will welcome her like a Gold Medalist. We will try to persuade her to prepare for the 2028 Olympics. We will also prepare Sangeeta Phogat and Ritu Phogat for the 2028 Olympics," Mahavir said to ANI.

Vinesh Phogat arrived back in India on Saturday, August 17, following the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to reject her appeal for a shared silver medal. The Indian wrestler was disqualified from the gold medal match in the 50 kg wrestling event due to a minor weight issue, resulting in her leaving the 2024 Olympics without a medal. It is worth noting that had she not been disqualified, a silver medal would have been guaranteed, regardless of whether she won gold.

Also read| Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's makeover clip goes viral after Paris Olympics gender row

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
