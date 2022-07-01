'He is his own competition': As Neeraj Chopra shatters own national record, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, fans react

Neeraj Chopra

'Hum hi banayenge, Hum hi todenge...' that's how former India cricketer Virender Sehwag termed Neeraj Chopra's national record-breaking throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 on Thursday.

The Olympic champion clinched his first top-3 finish at the prestigious meeting but missed the 90m mark by a whisker in a star-studded field.

The 24-year-old Chopra opened with a stunning throw of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw and that effort eventually turned out to be his best as he finished second.

His other throws measured 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m. He bettered his own national record of 89.30m, which he set while finishing second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 14.

Seeing the way Neeraj is making and breaking his own records, fans took to Twitter and showered praises on India's 'Golden Boy'.

Hum hi banayenge, Hum hi todenge....



What a return from the Champion at the Diamond League circuit with a new National Record throw of 89.94 meters at Stockholm.



#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/5ggxrhFcjk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 30, 2022

There comes a moment when the beauty, humility, and grace of a human can have the purity of a diamond. @Neeraj_chopra1 #NeerajChopra #DiamondLeague #StockholmDL pic.twitter.com/jI9rLFBddq — (@serenity__77) June 30, 2022

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for PB + National Record throw of 89.94m Soo soo proud of you You are the pride of all Indians You made us all proud again May god bless you always and may god give you more success#NeerajChopra #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/TBFS6Cfoi9 — Samriddhi (@SamriddhiTamra5) July 1, 2022

Neeraj Chopra ends his Diamond League campaign with his last throw of 86.84m #DiamondLeague



Well done Champ for the new NR pic.twitter.com/4Bsyh4dRqw — Karamdeep (@oyeekd) June 30, 2022

Chopra's first throw had raised hopes of him scripting history of becoming the first Indian to win a Diamond League event, however, he did become the second Indian to finish in the top three.

In fact, Chopra was making his first appearance in four years at the Diamond League. He had earlier, finished at the fourth-place finish in Zurich in August 2018. Previous to that, he has taken part in seven Diamond League meets -- three in 2017 and four in 2018.

(Inputs from PTI)