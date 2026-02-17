FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...

Delhi: Teen's fatal stunt for reels kills 23-year-old biker in Dwarka, victim's mother seeks justice in video message

Aamir Khan to end Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 feud? Superstar becomes peace maker, conducts meeting at...

Gautam Gambhir to return as IPL coach? Rajasthan Royals makes triple role offer deal: Report

Viral videos: Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, other Bollywood celebs attend Anand Sagar's prayer meet

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Devarakonda wedding: Actress spotted at salon, sparks fresh buzz, leaves fans thrilled

JEE Main 2026 Result Session 1: Shreyas Mishra tops from Delhi, Utkarsh from UP; Check state-wise toppers list

Chiranjeevi undergoes shoulder surgery, actor issues first statement after treatment: 'Getting back to my...'

After Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel in financial trouble? Gadar 2 actress reacts to non-bailable warrant in event dispute case: 'My lawyers are...'

Delhi sees early heatwave, temperature hits 30°C, breaks 5-year February record; Will it rain tomorrow? Check full forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...

Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...

Viral videos: Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, other Bollywood celebs attend Anand Sagar's prayer meet

Viral videos: Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, other Bollywood celebs attend

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Devarakonda wedding: Actress spotted at salon, sparks fresh buzz, leaves fans thrilled

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Devarakonda wedding: Actress spotted at salon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

HomeSports

SPORTS

Gautam Gambhir to return as IPL coach? Rajasthan Royals makes triple role offer deal: Report

Almost two years after his last Indian Premier League (IPL) stint, Gautam Gambhir has reportedly been offered a route back to the tournament. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Gambhir has been proposed not one, but a sweeping triple role by one of the new owners of the Rajasthan Royals. The report states that one of the three new stakeholders in the Rajasthan franchise sent Gambhir a proposal offering him the role of “partner, mentor and CEO.”

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 11:49 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir to return as IPL coach? Rajasthan Royals makes triple role offer deal: Report
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Almost two years after his last Indian Premier League (IPL) stint, Gautam Gambhir has reportedly been offered a route back to the tournament. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Gambhir has been proposed not one, but a sweeping triple role by one of the new owners of the Rajasthan Royals. The report states that one of the three new stakeholders in the Rajasthan franchise sent Gambhir a proposal offering him the role of “partner, mentor and CEO.”

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the proposal includes a two-to-three per cent stake in the franchise, in addition to the roles of CEO and mentor. “A majority of Rajasthan Royals shareholders are selling their stake to the new owners. The deal is currently in a transferable state. One of the owners in RR’s new management has offered Gambhir a two-to-three per cent stake, in addition to the roles of CEO and mentor,” the report said.

Will Gautam Gambhir accept Rajastahn Royals offer?

However, Gambhir cannot accept the offer as long as he remains head coach of the Indian team. A Supreme Court ruling, based on the Lodha Committee’s recommendations, bars an individual from simultaneously holding a position with an IPL franchise and the Indian team, citing conflict of interest. If Gambhir were to accept Rajasthan’s proposal, he would have to step down as India head coach.

Gautam Gambhir's current commitment

Sources close to the former India batter declined to comment but indicated that he remains committed to his current role. His contract, however, as the India head coach will end after the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Since retiring as a player, Gautam Gambhir has been associated with two IPL franchises. He served as mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from 2022 to 2023, guiding them to the playoffs in both seasons.

He then joined KKR in a similar role for the 2024 campaign before replacing Rahul Dravid as India head coach in July 2024. Gambhir is currently overseeing India’s T20 World Cup campaign at home. The defending champions have won all three of their group-stage matches, against the USA, Namibia and Pakistan, to qualify for the Super 8s. They still have one group game remaining, against the Netherlands later this week

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...
Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...
Delhi: Teen's fatal stunt for reels kills 23-year-old biker in Dwarka, victim's mother seeks justice in video message
Delhi teen's fatal stunt for reels kills 23-year-old biker, video emerges
Aamir Khan to end Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 feud? Superstar becomes peace maker, conducts meeting at...
Aamir Khan to end Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 feud? Superstar
Gautam Gambhir to return as IPL coach? Rajasthan Royals makes triple role offer deal: Report
Gautam Gambhir to return as IPL coach? RR makes triple role offer deal: Report
Viral videos: Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, other Bollywood celebs attend Anand Sagar's prayer meet
Viral videos: Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, other Bollywood celebs attend
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar timings, fasting hours in India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar time
Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet
AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, RDJ as Iqbal, Jason
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement