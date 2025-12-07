FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video

IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...

Gautam Gambhir slams THIS ‘IPL team owner’ for split-coaching demand after ODI series win, says, 'Stay in your domain’

IndiGo flight status: As disruption enters 6th Day, 1500 flights planned; what to expect today?

Goa Nightclub Explosion: 23 killed in massive cylinder blast in Arpora's nightclub, PM Modi offers condolences

Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: 112 KM elevated highway to be constructed, reducing travel time from Kanpur to Delhi and Mumbai; Check here to know details

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: White House tightens work permits, vetting process under 'America First' framework

Quad member countries condemn 'reprehensible' Delhi Red Fort blast, call for justice

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy

Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after cylinder blast, know what led tragedy

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300,

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha

Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home

HomeSports

SPORTS

Gautam Gambhir slams THIS ‘IPL team owner’ for split-coaching demand after ODI series win, says, 'Stay in your domain’

Addressing the media after the series win, Gambhir asserted that individuals outside the cricketing ecosystem should refrain from commenting on matters beyond their expertise. While Gambhir didn't name the owner, it was evident he was referring to Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 07:40 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir slams THIS ‘IPL team owner’ for split-coaching demand after ODI series win, says, 'Stay in your domain’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of India's cricket team, expressed his surprise at the criticism he's faced, particularly regarding the team's Test cricket performance. After India's 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, Gambhir admitted that the results haven't been ideal, especially in Test matches. He also criticized an Indian Premier League team owner for overstepping boundaries by suggesting a split coaching arrangement.

While Gambhir didn't name the owner, it was evident he was referring to Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal. Jindal had proposed a specialised red-ball coach for India's Test team following their 0-2 defeat to South Africa in a recent Test series.

Gautam Gambhir slams 'IPL owner'

Addressing the media after the series win, Gambhir, who highlighted the absence of skipper Shubman Gill, sidelined with a neck injury, as a key factor in India’s Test series loss, asserted that individuals outside the cricketing ecosystem should refrain from commenting on matters beyond their expertise.

He said: “I am surprised that no one was talking about this (Gill's unavailability to bat) and all the discussions were around the pitch and many other things. There were people who had nothing to do with cricket also giving their opinions.

Team India head coach further added, "An IPL team owner also wrote about a split coaching staff who had nothing to do with the game. People should stay in their domain. If I do not enter anybody’s domain, they also have no right to enter my domain.”

Gautam Gambhir on Shubman Gill’s availability 

Confirming Gill’s availability for the upcoming T20Is, Gambhir added: “Shubman is ready to go—that’s why he’s been selected. He’s fit, hungry to work, and improve. And look, there are quality players on this side. As I’ve said many times, they are world-class players.”

The controversy was sparked by Jindal’s social media criticism of India’s Test performances. He had written: “Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don’t remember seeing our Test side being so weak at home! This is what happens when red-ball specialists are not picked… Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket @BCCI.”

India now turns their attention to the five-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning December 9 in Cuttack, followed by games on December 11 (New Chandigarh), December 14 (Dharamsala), December 17 (Lucknow), and December 19 (Ahmedabad).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after cylinder blast, know what led tragedy
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300,
'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video
'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh
IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...
IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive fu
Amid IndiGo chaos, Air India makes BIG announcement, introduces special one-time waiver on... passengers flying between Dec 4-15 can....
Amid IndiGo chaos, Air India makes BIG announcement, introduces a special one-ti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home, give glimpses of Rs 250 crore luxurious house with Raha
Inside pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome fans into their new Bandra home
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding cards are worth Rs...’, Nia Sharma surprised by her ticket price
IndiGo flights disruption: Singer Rahul Vaidya shares ordeal, ‘these boarding ca
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suitcases at airports
IndiGo Chaos In PICS: 500+ flights cancelled, passengers stranded, piles of suit
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement