Gautam Gambhir slams THIS ‘IPL team owner’ for split-coaching demand after ODI series win, says, 'Stay in your domain’

While Gambhir didn't name the owner, it was evident he was referring to Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal.

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of India's cricket team, expressed his surprise at the criticism he's faced, particularly regarding the team's Test cricket performance. After India's 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, Gambhir admitted that the results haven't been ideal, especially in Test matches. He also criticized an Indian Premier League team owner for overstepping boundaries by suggesting a split coaching arrangement.

While Gambhir didn't name the owner, it was evident he was referring to Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal. Jindal had proposed a specialised red-ball coach for India's Test team following their 0-2 defeat to South Africa in a recent Test series.

Gautam Gambhir slams 'IPL owner'

Addressing the media after the series win, Gambhir, who highlighted the absence of skipper Shubman Gill, sidelined with a neck injury, as a key factor in India's Test series loss, asserted that individuals outside the cricketing ecosystem should refrain from commenting on matters beyond their expertise.

He said: “I am surprised that no one was talking about this (Gill's unavailability to bat) and all the discussions were around the pitch and many other things. There were people who had nothing to do with cricket also giving their opinions.

Team India head coach further added, "An IPL team owner also wrote about a split coaching staff who had nothing to do with the game. People should stay in their domain. If I do not enter anybody’s domain, they also have no right to enter my domain.”

Gautam Gambhir on Shubman Gill’s availability

Confirming Gill’s availability for the upcoming T20Is, Gambhir added: “Shubman is ready to go—that’s why he’s been selected. He’s fit, hungry to work, and improve. And look, there are quality players on this side. As I’ve said many times, they are world-class players.”

The controversy was sparked by Jindal’s social media criticism of India’s Test performances. He had written: “Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don’t remember seeing our Test side being so weak at home! This is what happens when red-ball specialists are not picked… Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket @BCCI.”

India now turns their attention to the five-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning December 9 in Cuttack, followed by games on December 11 (New Chandigarh), December 14 (Dharamsala), December 17 (Lucknow), and December 19 (Ahmedabad).