Gautam Gambhir's updated bio with dance emoji on X creates stir on social media

The timing of the update has also raised eyebrows, given the recent changes in the team's leadership and the ongoing discussions around the team's performance.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 09:42 AM IST

The recent update on Team India coach Gautam Gambhir's official X profile has sent shockwaves across social media and cricket fans. Gambhir added a dance emoji to his bio, sparking a heated debate and discussion among fans and cricket experts alike. The update comes at a time when Team India is gearing up to face the West Indies in a two-match test series, and the team is undergoing significant changes.

The update, which reads "Mood these days" accompanied by a dance emoji, has been interpreted in various ways by fans and experts. While some have taken it as a light-hearted and humorous approach, others have seen it as a reflection of the team's current mood and atmosphere.

Socail media reaction

The timing of the update has also raised eyebrows, given the recent changes in the team's leadership and the ongoing discussions around the team's performance. With the West Indies series underway, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the team will fare. The team's performance will be closely watched, and Gambhir's approach will be under scrutiny. As the team navigates the challenges ahead, Gambhir's leadership and ability to maintain a positive atmosphere will be crucial.

Gautam Gambhir to host party for Team India

Meanwhile, according to a report by India Today, Gautam Gambhir, who is 43 years old, will host the Team India players for dinner at his New Delhi residence on October 8. This gathering is scheduled ahead of the second Test against the West Indies, which will be held in the capital city starting on the 10th. The report suggests that Gambhir's decision to host the team is aimed at providing an evening of relaxation at his home before the players enter a busy season.

Following the second Test against the West Indies, the Indian team will travel to Australia. There, they will participate in three ODIs and five T20Is, with the series commencing on October 19. India will be aiming to conclude the series against the West Indies in Delhi, having already won the opening Test by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The West Indies team faces a challenging task ahead, especially after a disappointing batting performance in the first Test. They only managed to score 308 runs across their two innings.

