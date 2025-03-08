Gautam Gambhir's time as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was marked by significant success, resulting in two IPL championship wins. Joining KKR during the 2011 mega-auction, Gambhir effectively ended the team's title drought, leading them to their first-ever championship in 2012.

Gautam Gambhir, currently the head coach of the Indian cricket team, and captian Rohit Sharma, who are woking together to bring Champions Trophy 2025 to India, were once opponents in the IPL. This duo, who have led India to the Champions Trophy 2025 final, will face New Zealand on March 9th.

Recently, Star Sports has re-posted a video where Gautam Gambhir revealed the batsman who gave him sleepless nights during his time in the IPL.

Gautam Gambhir's time as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was marked by significant success, resulting in two IPL championship wins. Joining KKR during the 2011 mega-auction, Gambhir effectively ended the team's title drought, leading them to their first-ever championship in 2012. He further cemented his legacy by guiding KKR to a second title victory in 2014, defeating the Punjab Kings in the final.

While Gambhir occasionally faced difficulties with his own batting form, his captaincy skills remained consistently strong. He was known for his meticulous planning, developing strategies for every batsman and match situation.

In an old interview with Stars Sports, Gambhir revealed that one particular batsman he feared the most in the IPL. Surprisingly, he didn't name Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers or Ms Dhoni known for their powerful batting. Instead, Gambhir named Rohit Sharma as the only batsman he truly feared facing in the IPL.

"Only player who has given me sleepless nights - no Chris Gayle, no AB de Villiers, only Rohit Sharma because I knew I had to have Plan A, Plan B and Plan C as well. If Rohit is in, I don't think anyone can take it easy. The only batsman I feared in IPL is Rohit Sharma," Gambhir had told Star Sports.

He further said, "I have never planned for any batter in IPL other than Rohit Sharma. There have been times where I have seen visuals and said 'Plan A is fine'. But with Rohit, one night before I used to think, 'If this doesn't work, I have to get to other plan, if that doesn't work, I have to get to other plans. If Sunil bowls the four overs, who will bowl the other 16. If Sunil is done and Rohit is still there, he can hit 30 off even one over."

Meanwhile, Rohit stands out as one of only two batsmen to have scored over 1000 runs against KKR in the IPL. His impressive record includes 1070 runs in 34 matches, at an average of 39.62, with six half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma's leadership played a key role in Mumbai Indians' (MI) fourth IPL title victory in 2017. Under his captaincy, MI defeated KKR in the second qualifier, securing their spot in the final. They then defeated Rising Pune Supergiant to clinch the championship.