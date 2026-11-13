Gautam Gambhir loses patience after India's 89-run collapse against New Zealand, refuses to spare batters, slams Rohit, Kohli, Iyer

Gambhir slammed India batters after 89 all-out collapse vs NZ, saying there were no unplayable deliveries, only poor execution.

Gautam Gambhir was angry and did not hide it. After India were bowled out for 89 in the 4th ODI, he came to the press conference with a clear message: no excuses, no sympathy for the batters.

Gambhir: No unplayable deliveries

Gambhir refused to say that Henry’s balls were unplayable.“There are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket. We needed to see off the first 10 overs. Matt Henry bowled in good areas, but we should be able to negate that,” he said.

He admitted he was worried about the batting collapse.“You are always concerned when you get bundled out for 90-odd. These are conditions close to the World Cup. Even in the previous game we lost seven wickets; it's a concern,” Gambhir added. For Gambhir, the problem was not the pitch or the ball. It was the execution of the batters.

Batting collapse becoming a habit

Gambhir also reminded everyone about the second ODI. India won that match via DLS, but they had lost 7 wickets for just 111 runs.“Even in the last game, we were 7 down for 111; it is a bit of a concern. We need to be mentally and skill-wise ready. 35-40/0 is fine in conditions like these,” he said. He feels India has enough experience to adapt, and he hopes they will do it in the last game.

Also read: Rohit, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer fall for ducks! India suffer humiliating 89 all-out collapse

Gambhir backs bowlers, blames dropped catches

Gambhir did not blame the bowlers, even though New Zealand scored 333. He said India dropped catches and paid the price. Will Young was dropped twice early and went on to score 125.“Aqib Nabi was unlucky; had we got Will Young, it could have been different. There's always hindsight. We dropped catches and will have to pay for it. All of us should be proud of our bowling unit,” he said.

When asked about the wobble seam, Gambhir was straight again.“I don't go into technicalities. There wasn't a lot of deviation; it's the job of the batter to negate movement. More than seam, areas and length created problems for us. We got stuck in the crease.”