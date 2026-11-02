Gautam Gambhir gets honest about Mental Fatigue, breaks silence on benching Sooryavanshi: 'I'm Drained'

India coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on the mental toll of coaching and defended his selection calls after benching young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the final T20I against New Zealand.

Gautam Gambhir has admitted that coaching India has left him mentally drained at times. Speaking after the T20I series against New Zealand on Sunday, he said managing different formats and players in recent months has been demanding.

"I have felt drained, but I can handle pressure"

"Yes, I have, to be honest. But I am strong enough to manage that. I'm strong enough to take it for as long as I can. That is how I am built: I can take the pressure, I can take the bullet. And yes, I'm a human being, so at times I will feel drained. But so far, I've been able to handle it," Gambhir said.

Throughout his career, Gambhir has experienced highs like winning the Champions Trophy in 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2026, as well as lows in Test matches like a 0-3 home loss to New Zealand, a 1-3 loss in Australia, and a 2-2 draw in England. He claimed that the recent format modifications and frequent travel increased the mental strain.

Defends Vaibhav Sooryavanshi benching, says right decisions over popular ones

Despite India's 3-1 lead, Gambhir defended benching 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the fifth Twenty20 International. Prior to Ishan Kishan's return, Sooryavanshi played two games: a modest score in the first and a fast 45 in the third T20I with Abhishek Sharma. India kept Samson, Abhishek, Kishan, Iyer, Tilak, Reddy, and Dhir in the batting order for the last Twenty20 International at Thiruvananthapuram, changing only the bowlers.

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"First of all, my job is not to make everyone happy. My job is to take the right decisions, not the popular decisions," Gambhir said. "It is very easy to take the popular decision. But the important thing is to give security inside the dressing room." He continued by saying that selection will be based on team interest rather than outside clamour and that individuals who have consistently produced over an extended period of time deserve a longer rope.