Gautam Gambhir BREAKS his silence on his future as head coach: 'I am the same guy under whom, India won...'

Under coach Gautam Gambhir, India suffered a big plunge in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings following a 2-0 series loss against South Africa at home after losing the second Test by 408 runs here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. India’s 408-run loss stands as the heaviest in their Test history, a result that also dents their early campaign in the WTC 2025–27 cycle. India slipped to fifth position, overtaken by Pakistan, and their PCT dropped to 48.15. So far, India has suffered five losses in seven matches on home soil, and the recent defeat against South Africa has raised questions about Gambhir's strategy and leadership.



Gautam Gambhir has no plans to step down as head coach?



Following India's loss to South Africa, reporters were quick to ask Gautam Gambhir about his future as head coach. During the post-match press conference, a reporter asked, "Do you think you are the right man for the job," to this Gambhir replied, "It is up to the BCCI to decide. I said it in my first press conference when I took over as the head coach that Indian cricket is important; I am not. And I sit here sticking by the same thing. And yes, people can keep forgetting that I am the same guy who got results in England as well with a young team. And I am sure you guys will forget pretty soon. A lot of people keep talking about New Zealand, but I am the same guy under whom, India won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup as well. This is a team which has less experience. I have said this before as well, that they need to keep learning and do everything possible to turn the tide."





