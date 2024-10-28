Kirsten's resignation has not been officially confirmed by the PCB, but they are expected to announce a new coaching strategy in the near future

Gary Kirsten, world cup-winning coach, is set to resign as Pakistan's white-ball coach after just six months in the role following a series of internal conflicts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). That decision is made in spite of Pakistan’s recent success in the Test series against England and the ongoing turmoil in the national team.

Kirsten, who joined the Pakistan coaching staff in May 2024, has reportedly been frustrated by a 'difference of opinions' with PCB officials. This discord was central to the fact that the board refused to appoint his preferred candidate for the high performance coach role, David Reid. Instead, the PCB offered alternatives that did not fit Kirsten's vision, and he stepped down before the upcoming tours of Australia and Zimbabwe.

Kirsten, who was in charge for a short period, saw Pakistan go out of the T20 World Cup without progressing past the group stage. They lost to India and the USA in notable defeats and an unexpected super over loss to the USA. This poor showing has only added to the stress on Kirsten and the PCB heading into future competitions.

With Kirsten on his way out, potential replacements are already being discussed. Former player Aaqib Javed and test coach Jason Gillespie, who led the team to victory against England recently, are among those considered for the role. The change in coaching coincides with another big leadership change, as Mohammad Rizwan takes over from Babar Azam as captain in white ball formats.

Pakistan's squad is set to travel to Australia shortly for a series of ODIs and T20Is that begin on November 4 against a rotated Australian team. Kirsten's resignation has not been officially confirmed by the PCB, but they are expected to announce a new coaching strategy in the near future as they build towards crucial upcoming tournaments.