Galatasaray vs Club Brugge, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Club Brugge make a trip to Turkey to take on Galatasaray to maintain their slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages.

While they cannot reach the last 16 of this competition, the home side are aware that victory will put them on the brink of sealing a place in the Europa League.

When and where to watch Galatasaray vs Club Brugge

Where and when is the Galatasaray vs Club Brugge, Champions League match being played?

The Galatasaray vs Club Brugge, Champions League match will be played on November 26, 2019, at Turk Telekom Stadium.

What time does the Galatasaray vs Club Brugge, Champions League match begin?

The Galatasaray vs Club Brugge, Champions League match will begin at 11:25 PM IST.

Where to watch Galatasaray vs Club Brugge, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Galatasaray vs Club Brugge, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Galatasaray vs Club Brugge, Champions League live streaming?

The Galatasaray vs Club Brugge, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Galatasaray vs Club Brugge: Predicted Starting XIs

Galatasaray possible starting lineup: Kocuk; Donk, Calik, Teixeira; Mariano, Feghouli, Lemina, Bayram, Tasdemir; Buyuk, Babel

Club Brugge possible starting lineup: Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Deli, Sobol; Vormer, Rits, Vanaken; Tau, Dennis, Okereke